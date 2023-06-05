Odisha train tragedy: Man feels son’s hand move in morgue, saves his life

Bhubaneswar: Many painful stories are coming to the fore about the Odisha train accident. Entire families have been wiped out and some have lost their near and dear ones.

Many innocent young children have become orphans. There are also people who have been involved in the accident and have been seriously injured they still have the precious gift of their life with them.

Among these people is 24-year-old Biswajit Malik, who survived even after being declared dead and being sent to the morgue. It was his father who spotted that Biswajit is still alive.

According to reports, Biswajit’s father dropped him in the Coromandel Express from Shalimar station a few hours ago. But then he did not think that his son would suffer such a big accident. A few hours later, when Biswajit’s father Hilaram got the news of the train accident, he immediately called his son.

As a result, he picked up the phone. He was unable to say much due to injuries. Later, the father immediately called a local ambulance driver and left for Balasore. After traveling for 230 km, they reached Balasore.

After reaching the spot, when everyone started looking for Biswajit he was nowhere to be found. After inquiring about his son Hilaram reached the temporary morgue, where the bodies of those killed in the train accident had been kept.

He was not allowed entry at first. After a while, his eyes fell on a victim whose right arm was moving. When Hilaram looked at his hand, it appeared to him like Biswajit.

He immediately informed the authorities and Biswajit was immediately taken out from there and taken to the Balasore Government Hospital (DHH). Doctors referred him to Cuttack as he was seriously injured. Although after initial treatment, the father took his son home with him. Now the victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kolkata.