Man arrested in Bhubaneswar for marrying woman with fake identity of film producer

Bhubaneswar: Dhauli Police, on the outskirts of Odisha State Capital City Bhubaneswar, has reportedly arrested a man on charges of marrying a woman with fake identity and cheating her.

One Sutanshu Mohanty aka Diptiranjan Mohanty allegedly married a woman, a resident of Dhauli Police station limits, on June 18, 2022 as per the Hindu rituals and with the consent of both the families by identifying himself as a film producer and has several guests houses in Bhubaneswar City.

However, the woman claimed that it is only after several months of their marriage she got to know that Diptiranjan has no any source of income and he cheated her and her family members with fake identity.

The woman also alleged that her family members gave Diptiranjan everything as per his demand. Even after their marriage, Rs 1 lakh was given to him to purchase a bullet, which he had demanded as dowry, she said.

After marriage, Diptiranjan kept the woman at different rented houses and it is only during this time she got to know that he was involved in several theft and fraud cases and several criminal cases are pending against him at different police stations.

After facing financial crisis, the accused gradually started selling off the belongings that was given to him as dowry. However, when she protested, the accused allegedly tortured her both mentally and physically, due to which the woman along with her nine-month old daughter fled to live with her mother in Sisupalagada area.

However, Mohanty reached his mother-in-law’s house in the late night of May 2, 2024 and started scolding his wife and mother-in-law with slangs and snatched his daughter from them. When they protested, he beat both of them and threatened to kill if they report the matter to the police.

Soon, some locals rushed the woman’s house after hearing their loud voices during the fight, but the accused on seeing the arrival of the people managed to escape from the spot.

Later, the woman filed a complaint against Diptiranjan, based on which the Dhauli Police conducted searches at different locations and arrested the accused. Police also seized a gold chain from the accused.

During interrogation, Diptiranjan confessed to have duped the woman and being involved in criminal activities. According to police, a total of eight cases are pending against him at different police stations.

While Diptiranjan was forwarded to the court after his arrest, police probe into the matter is underway.