MHA Recruitment 2024: Notification out for several vacancies, earn up to Rs 1,12,400

MHA Recruitment 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. These vacancies will fill up posts of Assistant Communication Officers among others. An official notification for the recruitment has been released. As mentioned in it, a total of 43 vacant posts will be filled up.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. As per the notification, applications will have to be submitted online. The applications will have to be submitted via the official website of MHA. The website is mha.gov.in. Notably, the process of online application has already begun. Meanwhile, the last date has been set at June 22, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for MHA Recruitment 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: June 22, 2024

Vacant Posts for MHA Recruitment 2024

Assistant Communication Officer (CY): 8 vacant posts

Assistant Communication Officer: 30 vacant posts

Assistant: 5 vacant posts

Total: 43 vacant posts

Eligibility for

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the vacant posts need to hold a Graduation degree from a recognized university

Age Limit

Maximum age limit for applying: 56 years of age

Pay Scale