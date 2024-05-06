MHA Recruitment 2024: Notification out for several vacancies, earn up to Rs 1,12,400

Recruitment
By Akankshya Mishra 0
mha recruitment 2024

MHA Recruitment 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. These vacancies will fill up posts of Assistant Communication Officers among others. An official notification for the recruitment has been released. As mentioned in it, a total of 43 vacant posts will be filled up.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. As per the notification, applications will have to be submitted online. The applications will have to be submitted via the official website of MHA. The website is mha.gov.in. Notably, the process of online application has already begun. Meanwhile, the last date has been set at June 22, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for MHA Recruitment 2024

  • Closing date for submission of online applications: June 22, 2024

Vacant Posts for MHA Recruitment 2024

  • Assistant Communication Officer (CY): 8 vacant posts
  • Assistant Communication Officer: 30 vacant posts
  • Assistant: 5 vacant posts

Total: 43 vacant posts

Eligibility for 

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the vacant posts need to hold a Graduation degree from a recognized university

Age Limit

Maximum age limit for applying: 56 years of age

Pay Scale 

  • Assistant Communication Officer (CY): Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)
  • Assistant Communication Officer: Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)
  • Assistant: Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Also Read: MHA Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Out For Over 80 Posts Of Assistant Commandants, Details Inside

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Akankshya Mishra 1805 news 0 comments

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.