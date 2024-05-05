Mahindra XUV700 diesel 7 seater prices now start from Rs 15 lakh

The prices of Mahindra XUV700 diesel 7 seater variant have dropped in India as the company has introduced a new variant in the line-up. The entry-level Mahindra XUV700 diesel 7 seater is affordable by Rs 3 lakh than the AX3 variant. The 7-seater version of the XUV700 remains mechanically the same as that of the 5-seater version.

Speaking about the price tag, the XUV700 MX 7-seater costs Rs 40,000 more than the MX 5-seater variant. The XUV700 MX 5-seater variant with 2.2-litre diesel engine costs Rs 14.60 lakh. The equipment in the MX 7-seater comprises of 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto connectivity, multiple speakers, 7-inch MID, multiple USB ports, a centre armrest with storage, tilt adjustable steering, ISOFIX anchors and much more.

Well, there will be a third row AC vent, second row with a centre armrest and 60:40 one-touch tumble function as seen on the seven-seat trims. Colour options on the MX are likely to include Everest white, Midnight black, Napoli Black as well as Red rage.

In terms of engine options, the XUV700 MX 7-seater gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 156hp of peak power along with 6-speed manual gearbox. As the MX 5seater variant is offered in 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission, we expect the same on the 7-seater variant too.

Recently, Mahindra has introduced the XUV700 Blaze edition in India. This edition is a special edition of the SUV and will be limited to only 2500 units. The Blaze Edition is based on the AX7 L trim and it costs Rs 25,000 more than that. The matte red paint finish on the SUV will be quite new. It starts at Rs 25.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.04 lakh. All the variants are seven seater variants. The official launch is expected to be very soon.