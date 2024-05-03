UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024: Notification released for 3446 vacant posts, details inside

UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024: The UPSSSC (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. A total of 3446 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Positions of Group ‘C’ Technical Assistants will be filled up.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications are required to be submitted online. Eligible candidates need to apply via the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Notably, the online application process has already begun. The last date for submission of online applications is May 31, 2024. For more details, check below:

Important Dates for UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online application: May 1, 2024

Closing date for submission of online application: May 31, 2024

Last date for submission of application fee and editing: June 07, 2024

Eligibility for UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024

Candidates should hold a graduate degree in Agriculture.

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 40 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are namely as follows:

Written Examination

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply