UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024: Notification released for 3446 vacant posts, details inside

UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024: The UPSSSC (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. A total of 3446 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Positions of Group ‘C’ Technical Assistants will be filled up.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications are required to be submitted online. Eligible candidates need to apply via the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Notably, the online application process has already begun. The last date for submission of online applications is May 31, 2024. For more details, check below:
Important Dates for UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online application: May 1, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online application: May 31, 2024
- Last date for submission of application fee and editing: June 07, 2024
Eligibility for UPSSSC Group C Recruitment 2024
- Candidates should hold a graduate degree in Agriculture.
- Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 40 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are namely as follows:
- Written Examination
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
- From the homepage, they need to click on the link that reads “UPSSSC Recruitment 2024.”
- Fill up the application form with all required details.
- Upload required documents and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.