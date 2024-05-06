Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 21.39 lakh

Japanese carmaker Toyota has launched a new variant of its bestseller vehicle i.e. Innova Crysta in India. The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant is launched at a price tag of Rs 21.39 lakh. The variant is available in both seven seater as well as eight seater configuration variants. The GX+ variant is priced between GX and VX variants. Some features are carried to the GX+ from the GX.

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant gets some additional features as compared to the GX variant. The new features include, rear camera, dash camera, diamond cut alloy wheels, wooden panels, premium fabric seats and much more. The company has told that the new variant of the MUV gets as much as 14 new features over the GX variant. There is an options for seven and eight seats in the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+. The variants are priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and Rs 21.44 lakh. The price difference between the GX and GX+ is Rs 1.40-Rs 1.45 lakh.

When it comes to the powertrain of the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ we get a single option for 2.4-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 150hp of maximum power and 343Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with 5-speed gearbox. Externally, the variant remains the same as the previous models.

In terms of pricing, the Toyota Innova Crysta starts from Rs 19.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.30 lakh. The Innova Crysta sits below the Innova Hycross in the lineup of Toyota. Even though there is no direct competition of the Toyota Innova in the Indian market, it does face competition from Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Diesel 7 Seater Prices Now Start From Rs 15 Lakh