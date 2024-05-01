Which snake is the most venomous snake in the world? The answer would be the inland taipan.

We have been warned about snakes and their venomous nature since childhood. Learning more about their nature and habitat allows us to steer clear of them. Let us learn about the inland taipan.

Found in the outback of central east Australia, these snakes are considered the most venomous snake in the world. Their venom is powerful enough to instantly kill a person. It can even cause permanent paralysis and bleeding in the body.

However, it is astonishing to know that there are no records of human fatalities from the bite of the inland taipan. Only a few people have been bitten by this snake and all of them survived due to instant first aid and hospital treatment.

The reason why there are fewer incidents of an inland taipan bite is their habitat. The outback of Australia where these snakes are found has few human settlements. The majority of Australians live near the coasts. As a result, only a few humans encounter these deadly serpents.

These snakes are usually found in areas with less vegetation. They use crevices, burrows, and cracks in the soil as shelter.

They are usually between the lengths of 1.8 meters to 2.5 meters. Their appearance changes every season from yellowish brown to dark brown.

The inland taipan has a diet that mainly consists of rats and mice. However, they might feed on other small mammals from time to time. They corner their prey and bite them in rapid succession. The venom paralyses their victim, making it an easy meal.

Just like human beings, they are diurnal. This means that they stay awake during the day looking for food, and come back to their shelter at night to rest.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the conservation status of these snakes is of the least concern.