WATCH: This family worships live cobra snake, leaves internet horrified

Every now and then, we keep coming across viral videos that trigger different emotions and reactions. While some videos amuse or amaze us, some also leave us terrified. Now in a recent viral video on the internet, a family was seen worshipping a live cobra snake.

The bone chilling viral video shows a family engaged in what looks like a religious ritual. The catch of the video is the presence of a live black cobra in it. The video captured shows two men of the family leading the ritual while others remain seated at the back of the room. The ladies can be seen sitting with their heads covered with veils, as a sign of respect.

As if that was not enough, we can see in the video that the snake raises its fangs to bite the people, twice. One of the men can be seen offering milk to the snake as well. The scene of a family worshipping a cobra snake, has left the internet astounded.

The viral video was originally shared on Instagram by the user “omkar_sanatanii.” In the caption of the video, they tried explaining the reason behind performing this act. They explain the connection between Lord Shiva, Naag devta, and the concerned rituals. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by हिंदू धर्म रक्षक (@omkar_sanatanii)



Needless to say, the viral video of the family worshipping the live cobra went viral in no time. Since being shared about two days back, the clip has already fetched over 22 million views. It has also garnered 934k likes and has drawn thousands of comments.

Even though horrified, netizens did not fail to make much sarcastic comments on the viral video. Some of the comments included: “Durga puja mein sher le aana,” “Isne kaat liya toh agli pooja tumhari hogi,” among others.