Kejriwal allegedly received funding from banned terrorist organization! NIA probe recommended

Nation
Kejriwal received funding from banned terrorist organization

New Delhi: A probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has reportedly been recommended against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from a banned terrorist organization. News Agency ANI informed about this in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

As per reports, Delhi LG, VK Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization “Sikhs for Justice”.

Reportedly, the LG had received a complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds to the tune of USD 16 million, from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

 

 
