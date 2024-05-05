Ranbir, Alia’s daughter Raha enjoys Sunday outing with Ayan Mukerji: WATCH

Mumbai: Sunday marked a special outing for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, as she spent time with her uncle Ayan Mukerji.

A video capturing Raha with her uncle has circulated widely on social media.

The filmmaker, who is known for ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, holding Raha in his arms.

Before returning to his car, Ayan glanced into the restaurant, expressing his dismay at being captured by the paparazzi.

Both Ayan and Raha were dressed in comfortable attire suitable for Mumbai’s summer weather.

Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha’s face to the world on Christmas last year, posing with their daughter for the first time.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Raha was born in November 2022.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming project ‘Jigra’, which she has co-produced, while Ranbir is busy with the shoot of ‘Ramayana’.

Recently, images from the film sets went viral, featuring Ranbir portraying the role of Lord Ram and actress Sai Pallavi as Sita.