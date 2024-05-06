Shocking! Woman throws child into crocodile infested river in Karnataka

Uttara Kannada: In a shocking incident, a woman threw her child into crocodile infested river in Karnataka said reports on Monday. The child is aid to be mute and was six years of age.

Reports say, the incident took place in Dandeli sub-division in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. The entire incident of woman throws child in Karnataka happened due to a fight between the woman and her husband.

The child is said to be mute since his childhood. Reports further say that they have another two-year-old son. The woman has been identified as Savitri and the husband as Ravi Kumar. The woman allegedly had regular fights with her husband relating to the child. The husband used to tell her to get rid of the child on multiple occasions.

Reports further said that, later the police recovered the body of the child with several injuries and a missing hand. A case has been registered at Dandeli Rural Police station under Section 109 (Abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was sent for a postmortem to ascertain the reason of death. The couple has been arrested, said reports.