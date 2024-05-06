Below Header Govt Ad

WATCH: Massive amount of cash seized in Jharkhand, Rs 20 crores counted so far

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
cash seized in jharkhand

Ranchi: Massive amount of cash seized in Jharkhand said reports, till the filing of the reports Rs. 20 crores has been counted already. This is said to be in relation to the Virendra Ram case.

During the filing of the report, the counting of notes was still underway at the residence of the  household help of the Private Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam in Ranchi.

The private Secretary has been identified as Sanjiv Lal he is the Private Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam in Ranchi where a large amount of cash has been recovered so far. It is worth mentioning that, the cash seized in Jharkhand is more than Rs. 20 crores. The counting of the cash is still underway.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi in connection with Virendra Ram case. The raids were simultaneously conducted across nine locations in the state, including the capital Ranchi. In the raid six were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to reports, the ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes. Further details awaited in this matter.

WATCH:

Also Read: 106 Kg Jewellery, Rs 5 Crore Cash Seized In Karnataka Ahead Of Elections

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 8999 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.