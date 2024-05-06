Hero Maestro Electric coming soon! To rule the market with 320 km range

Hero Maestro Electric is reportedly in the making and is expected to be rule over the electric scooter market with a never-seen range and top speed. Hero MotorCorp is reportedly working on the launch of the new Hero Maestro Electric.

The Hero Maestro Electric will be a great offering in the Indian market with a bigger battery coupled with a very powerful motor. According to reports, the big battery and new motor will enable the e-scooter to deliver a long range of 320 km. With its powerful motor, this scooter will give a top speed of 110 km/h.

Though, the automobile maker is yet to make any announcement regarding the Hero Maestro Electric. Leak reports have suggested the electric version of the popular Maestro scooter will arrive in the market soon.

As per reports, the scooter could be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024. The expected price of the electric scooter is speculated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The current Hero Maestro comes with a 110.9 cc Air – Cooled, 4 – Stroke Single Cylinder OHC that develops 6 kW (8 BHP) @ 7500 RPM, and 8.7 Nm @ 5500 RPM. It has Self-Start and Automatic Clutch feature. It is 1841 mm x 695 mm x 1190 mm in dimension.

The features of the scooter includes external fuel filling, mobile charging port, telescopic front suspension, Led tail lamp, and boot light.

