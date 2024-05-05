Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Apply for MR SSR posts before this date

The Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer (SSR and MR) for 02/2024 batch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination before May 27.

The application filling will begin on May 13th and will continue till 27th May. For more information check the article below.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: 13 May 2024

Last date of application: 27 May 2024

Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must has qualified in 10+2 with Mathematics & Physics from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Age Limits:

Candidate should be born between 01 Nov 2003 – 30 Apr 2007.

Marital Status:

Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Submit the required documents.

Step 6: Take the printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.