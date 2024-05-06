Actress Sushmita Sen dresses up as Indian bride, walks ramp with ‘Taali’ co-actors

In a recent incident, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turned all heads towards her with an fabulous walk on the ramp. As the actor promoted ‘inclusivity,’ she walked the stage along with her co-stars from “Taali.”

Sushmita Sen took to her official handle on Instagram and wrote about the ramp walk. In the post, she gave a special thanks to LGBTQIA+ community for their support throughout the event. In a recent fashion show for the Times Fashion Week, Sen left everyone dazzled with the outfit she was clad in.

The actor looked like a beautiful bride. She looked elegant as ever in a golden and ivory colored lehenga. Designed in a Rohit Verma ensemble, the outfit completed its look with a ‘tulle’ veil. Matching with the lehenga, Sushmita Sen adorned herself in heavy golden jewelry and matching ‘kaleerein.’ After walking the ramp, Sen did the iconic “Taali” gesture, giving a token of gratitude to the community of LGBTQIA+.

Sushmita Sen posted on Instagram along with a caption. She wrote, “I was thrilled to be sharing the ramp with many of my co stars from Taali. My salaam to everyone who was a part of this heartwarming and beautiful show. The beyond capacity packed audience, the ever so appreciative media and a special thank you to our lgbtq community for showing us the beauty of unconditional acceptance and inclusiveness.”

“I am priviledged and deeply grateful to be your showstopper (Rohit Verma). More power to you sweetheart! Here’s to always celebrating life and its authentic power in each of us!” she wrote further. Take a look at the post here: