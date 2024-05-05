Death toll in Afghanistan rainstorm, floods reaches 10

Kabul: At least 10 people were killed in western Afghanistan due to a new round of heavy rains and flash floods over the past couple of days, officials said on Sunday.

Heavy rains and flash floods killed seven people in Herat province over the past couple of days, provincial director for the disaster management authority Musa Ashhari confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, the rainstorms and flooding claimed one life in Herat’s neighbouring Farah province and two in Ghor province over the period, local officials said.

Storms and floods had killed more than 70 people and injured about 50 others elsewhere in Afghanistan in April.

Further details are awaited.