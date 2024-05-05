Man bags Guinness World Record for typing ‘Z to A’ in just 2.88 seconds, Watch viral video

In an interesting incident, a man from Hyderabad has bagged a Guinness World Record for his typing speed. In a rather unusual record, the man SK Ashraf, typed English alphabets ‘Z to A’ in just 2.88 seconds.

The Guinness Book of World Records took to their official page on Instagram to share a video of the man. Needless to say, the clip went viral on the internet in no time. The video shows SK Ashraf typing alphabets Z to A on a computer. The man managed to complete the task in a couple of seconds, effortlessly.

Guinness Book of World Records posted the video of the man for fastest typing on Instagram. They wrote, “Fastest time to type the alphabet backwards. 2.88 seconds by SK Ashraf.” Take a look at the video here:

The viral video was shared on Instagram a couple of days back. Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million views. Furthermore, it has also fetched over 65k likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their views on the video.

Some of the comments on the video were as mentioned: “His records made us very proud,” “India is not for beginners,” and “Now this is world record,” among numerous others.