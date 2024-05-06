Get Amazon Prime Video subscription for 84 days in these plans of Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom service provider in India offers many plans that offer subscriptions to OTT platforms. If you are planning to take a subscription of Amazon Prime Video, you will have multiple plans of Jio that are bundled with it. If you need a plan that offers 84 days of service validity with Amazon Prime Video access, the Rs 857 prepaid plan is very suitable.

Jio Rs 857 plan

Jio has multiple prepaid plans that offer access to OTT benefits. The Rs 857 plan offers Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 84 days. The additional benefits in the plan include 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling and a subscription to JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud. Under the welcome offer, users who use 5G devices get unlimited 5G data from Jio.

Jio Rs 1198 plan

The Jio Rs 1198 plan gets access to Prime Video Mobile edition along with many more OTT subscription. If you have more budget, you can opt for the Rs 1198 plan (for getting a subscription to Prime Video. The benefits that are available with the plan include Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EpicON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Planet Marathi and Kanchha Lannka. Users also get subscriptions to JioTV and JioCloud.

There is availability of 18GB bonus data in the form of three 6GB data vouchers. The base plan benefits include 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day for 84 days, and unlimited calling.