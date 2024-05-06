IMD predicts rain for Odisha, issues yellow and orange warnings for 7 days

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha in the next seven days, predicted the city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather department also has issued orange and yellow warnings for the rainfall activity for next seven days beginning from 8.30 AM of May 7.

Check the day-wise weather warning of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 07.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, and at one or two places very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH and Hailstorm very likely to occur over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 08.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput .

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Sundargarh.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal,Kalahandi, Sundargarh,Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj .

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Warning:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.05.2024):

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha.