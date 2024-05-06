Odisha CM’s helicopter fails to land in Bhubaneswar, makes emergency landing in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter could not land in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and was forced to make emergency landing in Jharsuguda airport today.

According to reports, Patnaik along with senior BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian was slated to land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this afternoon after addressing political public meeting at Khariar in Nuapada district.

However, the Chief Minister’s helicopter could not land as the State Capital City witnessed heavy rains and strong triggered by Kalabaisakhi, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After hovering in the sky for about 30 minutes and waiting the weather to get normal, Patnaik’s helicopter was diverted to Jharsuguda airport (Veer Surendra Sai Airport), where it made emergency landing safely.

Meanwhile, Pandian released a video, wherein he said, “We could not land in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and landed in Jharsuguda. The Chief Minister is safe and fine. Now we are taking off for Bhubaneswar.”

