Old man selling laddu on street crying

A privileged life often leads to disconnect from how society operates, especially for those who are not so fortunate. Everyone has problems in life. It is just that everyone’s problems are different.

Some struggle to earn the minimum wage to feed their family, while others struggle to buy a new iPhone. While everybody is entitled to their definition of ‘struggle’, as a general thumb of rule, we must associate struggle with poverty, bad health conditions, and low quality of life in general.

This is the story of a 75-year-old man’s struggle in life. A YouTuber from New Delhi came across this old man and asked him why he was selling laddus on the street. The man immediately broke into tears, saying that he was hungry.

In the video it was revealed that the old man had been selling laddus for over 45 years every single day. Yet, it did not make him enough money to afford proper meals.

In a world where people cannot decide what to order from swiggy or zomato, this 75-year-old only ate a fistful for every sale he made. Honestly, it is heart-breaking to see an old man go hungry when people just discard what they do not want to eat.

The old man mentioned that his sales were low because very few people buy laddus from him. He said that these days, people go to shops and restaurants to buy their favourite laddus, and have forgotten the local vendors in their vicinity.

When the YouTuber asked him why he was doing this if it was not profitable, the old man replied with an answer which would bring tears to your eyes.

He said that, regardless of the situation, he does not wish to be a burden to anyone. Also, selling laddus is the only way for him to earn money.

This story comes with an important message. If we take care of our environment, then the environment will flourish. Similarly, if we look after the people around us, then our community and society as a whole will improve.

It is not the unemployed who is the issue, nor is the lack of jobs. Degeneracy in society rises when these unfortunate people are not treated like human beings. This defeats the purpose of society and living together as a community.

To tackle this matter, we can ensure that we buy goods and services from small vendors. This will help their business and improve their livelihood.