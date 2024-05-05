5 expert ways of choosing juiciest lemon every time

Lemons are on high demand especially during the summer season. It can be said one of the most underrated fruits in the world. Lemons are easily accessible, available year-round, and has versatility beyond our imagination. These citrus can be used in cooking, at the same time it can be used as a home cleaning agent, and for health and wellness purposes.

During summer, people prefer lemonade as it helps to keep our stomach cool and gives energy to fight against scorching heat. However, while picking these fruits sometimes we bring lemon those are not that juicy. Here are five expert tips one can use to choose juiciest lemon every time.

Check Weight:

Remember that the heavier the lemon is, the juicier it will be. So better pick each of the lemons and comparing their weight before you choose a few for your kitchen.

Squeeze gently:

Always before buying lemon, gently press the lemon to see if it is soft. The softer ones are juicier and ready for consumption.

Review the skin:

While picking lemon, always check its skin texture. If the skin of the citrus looks bumpy, then understand, the fruit hasn’t fully matured. Always go for the one that looks smooth and even.

Check colour:

Determine the colour of the lemon. Always go for the bright and yellow lemons. The darker the yellow, the riper and juicier the fruit is going to be. Meanwhile, the green lemon could not have as much as juice as yellow ones.

Check signs of mold:

Along with the colour, check for spots on lemon. At times over ripened lemons come with brown spots. When you cut open such lemons, they release a foul smell. This tip can help you pick fresh lemons.