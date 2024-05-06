Do you know which places are the top 3 hottest places in the world? Let us find out.

What makes somewhere the hottest place in the world? Is it the place with the highest recorded temperature, the place with the highest year-round average temperature, or any other such calculations? Here in this article we are dealing with the place with the highest recorded temperature.

Year 2024 has been a particularly hot year, especially for the South Asian countries. Constant heat waves have made life difficult in the Indian subcontinent with temperatures of over 45 degree Celsius.

However, there are a few places on Earth that have recorded temperatures exceeding 50 degree Celsius.

1. Death Valley, California, USA

The highest temperature in the world was recorded in Furnace Creek in Death Valley at 56.7 degree Celsius on 10 July, 1913. Death Valley has an average temperature of 45 degree Celsius in summer months.

It is common practice among tourists from Las Vegas to cook eggs on the ground, but the national park management authorities have requested people to not do so because it creates more waste in the area.

2. Kebili, Tunisia

The second highest temperature on Earth has been recorded at 55 degree Celsius in Kebili, Tunisia. This is the highest recorded temperature in the continent of Africa that was recorded on 7 July, 1931.

Since it is a desert, there is a stark difference between summer and winter temperatures. During summer, the average temperature is over 40 degree Celsius, and it drops to around -5 degree Celsius in winter.

3. Ahvaz, Iran

The ancient city of Ahvaz, which dates back to the Achaemenid Empire, holds the record of the third highest temperature on Earth at 54 degree Celsius.

This was recorded on 29 June, 2017.

Besides these three places there are also a few other places that are known for registering high temperatures. Here are some other top ranking hottest places in the world – Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) that recorded 52 degree C on 22 June 2010, Mexicali in Mexico that also recorded 52 degree Celsius, Al Jazeera Border Gate in UAE that recorded 52.1 degree C in July 2002, Tubat in Pakistan that recorded 53.7 degree C, Basra in Iraq that recorded 53.9 degree Celsius on 22 July 2016.