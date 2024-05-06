Courts in Odisha to remain closed on election days

Bhubaneswar: All the District Courts and their offices in Odisha will remain closed on election days of their respective Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies, informed the Orissa High Court.

The Orissa High Court issued a notification in this regard. “The High Court of Orissa are pleased to declared holiday for the District Court and their offices located within the Parliamentary and Assembly Constituency as per Annexure-I on the respective date of Poling i.e 13.05.2024 (Monday), 20.05.2024 (Monday), 25.05.2024 (Saturday) and 01.06.2024 (Saturday) on account of ensuing General Election to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly, 2024,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that Odisha will go to election in four phases to elect its 147 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and 21 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs).

While the first phase election will be held on May 13 in Lok Sabha seats of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput and the assembly constituencies coming under them, the second phase voting will be held on May 20 in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha segments and the assembly seats under them.

Likewise, the third phase election in Odisha will be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats and the assembly seats under them on May 25.

Similarly, the fourth and final phase of election in Odisha to be held on June 1 in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and the assembly seats under them.

