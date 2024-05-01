Kidnapped baby monkey rescued, gets united with mother in Puri, watch

Puri: A kidnapped baby monkey was rescued in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday. The scene of the infant getting united with its mother will make one emotional. Thankfully, the baby monkey could be rescued within 24 hours of kidnap.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Medical Chhaka in the holy town of Puri. On Monday two minor boys cunningly took away a baby monkey from here. The mother monkey saw them taking away her child and tried to stop them but in vain. The helpless monkey couldn’t save the baby from the hand of the humans. By the time the locals could understood the mother’s pain, two wayward teens took her baby and ran away.

The helpless monkey then pleaded people who were present there by holding their legs. The monkey was as if asking them to get her baby back. Even if it was an animal, the pain of separation of a child from its mother could be understood from it’s activity.

The scene of the two boys kidnapping the baby monkey was fortunately caged in a CCTV camera that had been installed at a nearby Medical store.

The monkey, named as Champi did not eat anything for a whole day.

Later, the video was posted to social media, and soon it went viral. The video showed the miserable condition of the mother monkey and it was requested to bring back the baby.

Thankfully, the baby monkey was found in another sahi of Puri within 24 hours and it was rescued. When the baby monkey was brought back to its mother, the scene of the two monkeys’ union will stir your heart.

After getting her baby back, Champi immediately hugged her and ran away. The monkey was saying, as if she would not separate her baby from herself again.

Watch the video here: