Train driver feeds stray dog daily, viral video of their bonding wins hearts

The bonding between humans and animals are seen widely these days. Meanwhile, a heartwarming video of the bond between a train driver and stray dog is winning hearts over the internet. As per the video, the train driver feeds the stray dog every day, while the runs to the driver while the train arrives at the platform.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @1hakankapucu with a caption that read, “A train driver gave food to this dog at the station. The dog remembered the train, & the engineer brought food regularly. It’s worth seeing his joy. Someone cannot make every being happy, but kindness always makes a being happy.”

After being shared, the visuals have garnered over 2.7 million views, while over 56 thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “What a heartwarming story! It’s beautiful to see how acts of kindness, even small ones, can bring immense joy.” Another person wrote, “Look at that beautiful dog in search of any kindness it can get. Seems like Europe and other areas have such dog issues. i wish i had the power to make them all safe.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Wonderful, heart warming, and uplifting to see this kind act!.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “sure made him work for it.” A fifth person wrote, “He’s stronger than me. Puppy would be coming home with me immediately” Another user said, “Oh man beautiful but make it perfect and take it home with you.”