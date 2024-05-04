Job seeker offers to pay employer $500 to hire him!

A job seeker recently earned attraction after offering the employer to pay 500 dollar to hire him. The news has been making rounds on social media.

An X user named Paras Chopra recently took to the micro-blogging site and shared about the ‘unique proposition’. He shared a screenshot of the message by the applicant that says, “I want to work at Wingify. I have a unique Proposition for you. I’ll pay you $ 500 to hire me. If I don’t prove myself to be one of the best within a week you can fire me & keep the money. Saying this so I’ll have skin in the game & not to waste your teams time.”

“Looking forward to your rejection,”, he also added.

The X user Paras Chopra wrote in the caption that this is how you get attention. He said that obviously won’t take money but very impressed with the pitch.

The post earned a number of interesting comments.

A user wrote, “I can bet same for product role at 2x but guess this trick won’t work now.”

“It also speaks about the sad state of jobs currently – where a candidate has to mention $$$ to get attention,” another wrote.

“It’s a super bad pitch. Getting impressed with this pitch is also bad for hiring managers,” a third wrote.

“At least you can be sure he didn’t send it to 20 companies,” yet another user wrote.

“Looking forward to your rejection. What a baller,” another user wrote.