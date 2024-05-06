T20 World Cup co-host West Indies receive terror threat from Pakistan based group

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from June 1. Cricket West Indies (CWI) will be co-hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alongside the USA. Ahead of the world cup,. the CWI has reportedly received a terror threat from a North Pakistan based group.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the security warning alerted that some Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events. Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) has even released messages highlighting assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries.

However, CWI CEO Jonny Graves has assured that they are looking into it and they are working with authorities in the host countries and cities to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.

CWI CEO Jonny Graves says the board is working closely with the stakeholders and assured they have proper plans in place. He added that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the top priority of the orgnaisation and they have made a comprehensive and robust security plan for the safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held starting June 1, will be hosted in as many as six venues. The venues are even in West Indies including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago.

Three venues in USA will also hosts world cup games including New York, Florida and Dallas. However, there has been no threat to the matches in the USA.

20 nations are taking part in the competition which will be held from June 1 to June 29. As many as 55 T20Is will be played during the tournament with England being the defending champions.

