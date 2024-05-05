Honda offering discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakh this May

Honda India is offering up to Rs 1.15 Lakh on select variants of Honda City, Amaze, and the recently launched Elevate this month under its Honda Celebratory Summer offers. The sale will be ongoing from May 4, till May 12, 2024. Honda is offering the highest amount of discount of Rs 1.15 lakh on Honda city variants.

If you are planning to buy an Honda car this month then check out the benefits and discounts offered on the models here.

Honda City with benefits up to Rs 1.15 lakh

You can get benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh on the purchase of the Honda City in May. The top-spec Honda City ZX is getting benefits of up to Rs 88,000, while the lower variants get benefits worth Rs 78,000. Honda is offering only the V (MT and CVT) and VX (MT only) from the recently updated lineup with benefits of up to Rs 58,000.

Meanwhile, a discount of Rs 1.15 lakh is available with the Honda City Elegant edition, which was launched last year with an additional rear spoiler on the boot and an LED high-mount stop lamp, and other cosmetic changes.

The City is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 121hp and 145Nm. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda Amaze( Benefits up to Rs Rs 96,000)

The Honda Honda Amaze Elite Edition is getting up to Rs 96,000 of discount while the base-spec Honda Amaze E variant is offered with benefits of up to Rs 56,000. The S and VX variants get benefits of up to Rs 66,000.

The Elite edition got special kit such as a trunk spoiler, decals, and even a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. It delivers 90hp, 110Nm.

Honda City hybrid (Benefits of up to Rs 65,000)

Honda is offering the discount of Rs 65,000 on the V variant of the Honday City hybrid in May 2024. The other models are not getting any discounts. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, offering a combined output of 126hp. Both of the motors are available with an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate SUV (Benefits up to Rs 55,000)

The Honda Elevate is getting the least amount of discount, which is Rs 55,000 this may. The midsize SUV’s V variant is offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000. However, the other variants of the Elevate get discounts worth Rs 45,000. Only the top-spec ZX variant of the recently updated Elevate gets benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

The Honda Elevate is powered by the same 121hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as the City. It can be bought with either a 6-speed manual, or an optional CVT automatic.

