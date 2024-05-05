Kawasaki KLX 230 S dual sport motorcycle might launch in India soon, spotted while testing

It seems that Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki is planning to spread its portfolio even more and this is evident with the latest spotting of a dual sport motorcycle (from the manufacturer). Kawasaki India has been testing KLX 230 S dual-sport motorcycle in India and we expect that the motorcycle will be launching soon. The model that is expected to be launched in India offers a saree guard (which points out its imminent launch).

Kawasaki might be planning to add some changes on the KLS 230 S before launching it in the local market. Globally, the bike is offered is Standard as well as S variants. The seat height of the Kawasaki 230 S (S variant) is 830mm against the Standard 884mm. The S variant not only offers lower seat height but also lowers suspension travel and ground clearance. The KLX 230 is quite compact and lightweight at just 131kg (kerb weight).

Speaking about the engine, we are likely to get 233cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The power and torque figures are expected to be 19bhp and 20.6Nm. We are expected to get 21-18-inch spoke wheel combination with dual channel ABS system.

The company has to localize the KLX 230 S according to the demand in order to keep the price under check. When launched, the Kawasaki KLX 230 S will be competing with the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 4V. Price is the key factor of the motorcycle and if Kawasaki can crack it, it will work for wonders. The possible launch of the Kawasaki KLX 230 S might be around 2024 end or beginning of 2025.

