Booking for Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar begins, here’s how to book tickets & get discount

Bhubaneswar: Hurry-up! Bookings for the much-awaited Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar has begun as it is all set to welcome the visitors from May 24.

The company on its X handle informed that, booking for tickets of Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar has started from May 6. One can visit the official website https://apps.wonderla.co.in/first_day_offer_bhu/ to book ticket and get first day offer.

As announced by Wonderla Holidays, while the entry fees of the park per head is fixed at Rs 999, the company gives it now at Rs 649 + GST as first day offer.

It is to be noted here that Wonderla Holidays Limited has set up the park at Kumarbasta village on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar on a 50 acre patch of land. It has invested Rs 115 crore for the project which has resort, sale of merchandise, cooked and packed foods among others.

It is to be noted here that the State government had invited Wonderla Holidays to set up the Amusement Park in the State Capital City of Bhubaneshwar.

Later, the Bengaluru-headquartered amusement parks operator signed the agreement with the Odisha government for leasing land of 50.63 acres for a period of 90 years.

Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar is the fourth such park of the company in the country. It has three such parks in Kochi (opened in 2000), Bengaluru (opened in 2005), and Hyderabad (opened in 2006).

🚨 Be the first to experience thrills like never before! Wonderla Bhubaneswar is now open for bookings! 🎉 Get ready for the thrill as the park opens its gates to the public on 24th May! 🎡 ⚠️ Grab your tickets at just Rs. 649 + GST, exclusively valid for use on 24th May ⏳… pic.twitter.com/fLjMlLM0Bi — Wonderla (@Wonder_La) May 6, 2024

Also Read: Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha For Next Three Days As IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Warnings