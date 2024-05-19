Watch: Anushka Sharma gets emotional, cheers up for hubby Virat Kohli as RCB enter playoffs

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently seen being emotional and cheering up for her husband and India’s star cricket Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enter Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs.

In a video going viral over the internet, Anushka is seen getting excited with the win and cheering up for the team. She is seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and a couple of golden bracelets and rocking that post-pregnancy glow.

Notably, in an iconic match for Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday, the team defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs and made their way to playoffs. Notably, in the starting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the team was ranking towards the end of point table, but with continues wins in last few match RCB managed to enter the playoffs.

Briefing about yesterday’s match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, RCB made 218 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs. Of which, Faf du Plessis made 54 runs, Virat Kohli made 47 runs and Rajat Patidar made 41 runs. From CSK’s side, Shradul Thakur took 2 wickets, Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 219 runs, CSK managed to make 191 runs losing seven wickets. Of which Rachin Ravindra made 61 runs, Ravindra Jadeja made 42 runs (not out) and Ajinkya Rahane made 33 runs. From RCB’s side Yash Dayal took 2 wickets, while, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxewell took one wicket each.

Today, two matches will be played. The first match will be between SRH and PBKS at 3.30 pm while the second will be between RR and KKR.