TVS Raider 125 becomes highest selling bike of the company, more than 50,000 units sold in April 2024

TVS is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in India and this is quite evident by the number of units sold by the company. The company has made 29 percent YoY growth in two-wheeler sales last month. The TVS Raider 125 has become the most selling motorcycle by the company in the Indian market. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter and NTorq are the best-selling scooters of the brand.

The TVS Raider 125 maintains its position as top selling motorcycle by TVS in the Indian market. As much as 4,78,443 units of the motorcycle were sold by the company in FY2024. The figures are much more as compared to the Apache series of the company. TVS sold 3,78,072 units of the Apache series in FY 2024. When it comes to April 2024, the Raider 125 sold 51,097 unit sales. The YoY growth of the motorcycle is 62 percent, mentioned SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers). TVS Raider 125 sells 40 percent of total TVS motorcycle sales.

The TVS Raider is quite popular among the youth in India and its sales numbers are an indication of that.

A 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle. The peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm @ 6,000rpm, while the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp @ 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel-injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers fuel efficiency of more than 60 kmpl.

When it comes to suspension of the bike we get a telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. In term of brakes, the TVS Raider 125 gets a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. Both the wheels of the bike are 17 inches and a fuel tank of 10 litres capacity is offered. When it comes to price, the base variant (single seat) costs Rs 95,219, while the top variant (SX) costs Rs 1.04 lakh.