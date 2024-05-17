IPPB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 54 IT Executive posts with Rs 10-25 lakh annual package, Check details
The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced recruitment for 54 Information Technology Executives posts with salary ranging from Rs 10 to 15 lakhs per annum.
Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the posts by May 24 at the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.
More Details
Vacancies:
Total posts: 54
The recruitment drive is for the filling of vacancies of various posts including Executive (Associate Consultant), Executive (Consultant), and Executive (Senior Consultant) in Payment Application Support, IT Support, Car Insurance Solution, Data Governance/Database Monitoring and Channels Lead.
Educational Qualification:
A candidate must have passed BE/BTech or MCA in Computer Science/Information Technology.
Age Limit:
- Executive (Associate Consultant): 22 to 30 years
- Executive (Consultant): 20 to 40 years
- Executive (Senior Consultant): 22 to 45 years
Application Fees:
- General/Unreserved/OBC: Rs 750
- SC/ST/PWD: Rs 150
Selection Procedure:
- Written Examination
- Interview
Salary:
- Executive (Associate Consultant): Rs 10 lakh per annum
- Executive (Consultant): Rs 15 lakh per annum
- Executive (Senior Consultant): Rs 25 per annum
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) at ippbonline.com
- On the homepage, click the career button
- Select the notice for Recruitment of Information Technology Executives and click on ‘apply online’
- Register yourself on the portal by filling the necessary information
- Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) at ippbonline.com.