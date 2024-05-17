IPPB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 54 IT Executive posts with Rs 10-25 lakh annual package, Check details

The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced recruitment for 54 Information Technology Executives posts with salary ranging from Rs 10 to 15 lakhs per annum.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the posts by May 24 at the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.

More Details

Vacancies:

Total posts: 54

The recruitment drive is for the filling of vacancies of various posts including Executive (Associate Consultant), Executive (Consultant), and Executive (Senior Consultant) in Payment Application Support, IT Support, Car Insurance Solution, Data Governance/Database Monitoring and Channels Lead.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have passed BE/BTech or MCA in Computer Science/Information Technology.

Age Limit:

Executive (Associate Consultant): 22 to 30 years

Executive (Consultant): 20 to 40 years

Executive (Senior Consultant): 22 to 45 years

Application Fees:

General/Unreserved/OBC: Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 150

Selection Procedure:

Written Examination

Interview

Salary:

Executive (Associate Consultant): Rs 10 lakh per annum

Executive (Consultant): Rs 15 lakh per annum

Executive (Senior Consultant): Rs 25 per annum

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) at ippbonline.com

On the homepage, click the career button

Select the notice for Recruitment of Information Technology Executives and click on ‘apply online’

Register yourself on the portal by filling the necessary information

Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) at ippbonline.com.