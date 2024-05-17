Dhoni with the ball now! Fans looking forward for a new surprise

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya will face each other. Both teams have started practice. Both teams want to win. But before that, both teams are sweating it out in the net practice. But among them, a bowler was seen practicing, which shocked everyone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the ball, in a new role shocked everyone. That bowler is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Who has international wickets. As a result, he is not new to bowling. Then what will he bowl if necessary? Such a possibility has arisen. However, no one has officially opened up about the matter. But after a video was posted by the Chennai Super Kings authorities, the speculation about it has increased.

When will the silence be broken? Dhoni scored 50 runs in the first match but could not win the team. Since then his bat has been silent. Even though he didn’t score. Chennai won the last match against RCB. He has scored only 92 runs in 5 matches so far.

The legendary MS Dhoni will treat his fans not only with his batting but also with his bowling in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings game- rumoured to be his last IPL game if PCB defeats CSK at Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.

In the video shared on Chennai’s official Twitter handle, the dashing Dhoni was seen bowling a leg break in the nets. And as the video spread , various speculation started. Fan thinks that along with keeping and batting Dhoni will spread fire with the ball in that match.