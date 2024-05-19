Stage all set for Second phase election in Odisha, check full details here

Bhubaneswar: The second phase election in Odisha will be held in five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies under them spread in 11 districts will be held tomorrow (May 20). The state election commission with the help of all the enforcement agencies including the State police has elaborate arrangement for a smooth, peaceful, free and fair poling.

The 11 districts where the elections will be held are Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Balangir, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Berhampur (19 booths).

While as many as 40 candidates including heavyweight leaders including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union Minister Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former Union Minister Dilip Ray and four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo are contesting from five Lok Sabha seats, 265 candidates are contesting for 35 Assembly constituencies.

A total of 79,62,148 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase election in Odisha.

Below are the details for second phase voting in Odisha:

Number of Polling Stations – 9,162

Number of Locations – 7,339

Number of LWE affected PSs/PSLs – 556

DEPLOYMENT:

Total manpower to be utilized during election – 33,000 which includes 102 Coys of CAPF and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police.

Election Related Deployment:

Additional SP- 47

DSP- 88

Inspector- 236

SI/ASI- 2000

Havildar & Constables- 11,800

Home Guards & GRs- 5800

Number of Mobile Parties- 655

Inter State Border Check Posts- 48 (CCTV installed)

Intra State Border Check Post- 93

Flying Squad Team- 257

Static Surveillance Team- 251

EVM Strong Rooms at 18 locations have been established being guarded round the clock by CAPF and SAP in a 2-tiered Security System.

Radha Krishna Sharma, IPS, ADGP/ Hdqrs is camping at Chhatrapur to oversee law and order in Ganjam District.

In 5thth phase, 4 LWE affected districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir and Baragarh are going to Poll.

Special Operational arrangements have been launched.

As many as 549 Anti Naxalite Operations in these districts have been launched since 1.1.2024a and 117 Operational parties of CAPF and 38 units of SOG/DVF are in action.

Chhattisgarh state is launching operations in 4 locations using 4 operational units of CRPF in the bordering areas.

One Maoist cadre in Kandhamal and 2 in Boudh have been neutralized.

To monitor anti LWE initiative in the 5th phase, Addl DG of Police, Operation S. Deva Datta Singh, IPS is camping in LWE affected areas.

Election Related Cases and MCC Violations-2024

A total of 48 numbers of cases registered for MCC violations and election related incidents.

Interstate Border Check Posts, Inter district border check posts have been in place. 9 Coordination meetings with neighboring states have been held at DGP level.

To ensure free & fair and inducement free poll, police has stepped up enforcement Activities.

Since 1st Jan 2024, 34000 warrants have been executed/recalled/disposed off.

More than 4000 persons have been declared proclaimed offenders with latka jaari out of which 1000 persons have been arrested/ surrendered.

1283 History sheeters/ absconders have been arrested.

42654 prosecution under preventive sections of law have been submitted and 50849 persons have been bound down.

11 Persons have been booked under NSA.

3 habitual offenders in BBSR/ CTC have been externed (tadi paar) by Police Commissioner.

236 no. of illegal arms have been seized.

113 cartridges, 119 bombs and 1532 no. of others explosive seized.

3 illegal arms manufacturing units busted.

6,41,036 Ltrs of illegal liquor have been seized, 25,164 cases registered and 3900 persons have been arrested.

34 Quintals of Ganja, 5 Kg of Brown Sugar and 4256 ltrs of Cough Syrup have been seized, 1171 number cases have been registered and 1217 Persons have been arrested.

5000 Acres of Hemp Cultivation have been destroyed.

Amount of Rs 5.68 crores of cash have been seized.

After enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, the monetary value of total seizure of various items by police is more than 87 Crores.

48 election related cases including MCC violation are under investigation.

For checking at inter-state and inter-district flow of illegal materials, Contraband and unaccounted Cash, 118 Inter-State Border Check Posts and 265 Intra-State (Inter-district) BCPs have been functioning. CCTV cameras have been placed in all Interstate BCPs.

After declaration of MCC on 16/3/2024, FSTs and SSTs have been made functional and as on date 735-FSTs, 732-SSTs are functioning round the clock.

Anti-naxalite operations have been stepped up and 1842 different types of Anti-Naxalite operations have been launched. From 1.1.2024, 4 Maoist cadres have been neutralized, 3 arrested and 17 have surrendered before police. Huge dump of incriminating materials including 6 Arms, 79 units of different types of ammunition have been seized and 72 number of IEDs recovered from the Maoists.

TRAINING:

Police officers, Men, Home Guards and Gram Rakhis associated with election have been trained on election management and election related duty.

The training for police personnel have been monitored by the IG of Police, Training.

SOCIAL MEDIA MONITORING

In every district Social Media Monitoring Cell and at state level a Social Media Monitoring & Cyber Security Units are functioning under the supervision of IG of Police CID-CB.

So far 131 social media related complaints have been received and 371 contents have been taken down/removed. 5 cases have been registered and 1 person has been arrested. 682 social media handles are under surveillance.

COMMUNICATION:

Communication shadow area have been audited and identified. 879 numbers of locations under mobile network shadow area have been addressed with alternate modes of communications like VHF/ Satellite Phones and runners with motor cycles.

