Patting Cheetah goes wrong! Pakistani man tries to touch wild cat, see what happened next

Most people prefer dogs or cats as pets. But there are exceptions to this and some people are seen developing friendship with strange wild animals. Recently a Pakistani YouTuber has come under criticism for his pet cheetah after it went viral over the social media.

In the video, the man is seen sitting in living room with a cheetah and pets him. Soon it scratched him. And the man quickly gets up and moves away from it. The video has been shared on Instagram by a user name Nouman Hassan who is famous for posting videos with tigers and other wild animals.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 128 million views while nearly 1.8 million Instagram users have liked it.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “It is a WILD animal – NOT A PET … RESPECT ANIMALS !!!” Another person wrote, “The cheapest tackiest classless ppl in the world are those who keep WILDLIFE as house pets. Money can’t buy class or morals.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “He better be lucky he ain’t bite him after that.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Cheetah’s slap was so strong that the Guy’s feathers came off.” A fifth person wrote, “Smiling but crying deep inside, walking away was the best option.” Another user said, “Smart guy.. ensured that he walked away instantly!!”

Nouman Hassan, an YouTuber , has over nine million subscribers on YouTube and over two million people follows him in Instagram. In the past he was seen walking with a tiger in a road of Lahore and gotten trouble by the authorities of the country.