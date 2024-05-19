Maruti Suzuki Swift likely to arrive in a CNG variant in coming months

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the fourth-gen Swift in India. Now, reports have indicated that the company might add a new CNG variant to the Swift line up sometime in the coming months. The upcoming Swift CNG will likely be the first model with the new Z12E engine and is expected to deliver a mileage of over 32km/kg.

New Maruti Swift CNG: what to expect

The 2024 Maruti Swift gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82hp and 112Nm torque. The Swift is the first Maruti Suzuki car in India to be offered with this new engine which is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed AMT.

Just like all other Maruti Suzuki Arena cars, the Swift will also gain a CNG option soon, which will also make it the first CNG based car with the new engine. The petrol-CNG powertrain will have a slightly lower power and torque output while in pure CNG mode, and will likely only be available with the manual transmission.

The new Swift is currently priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG variants are expected to be about Rs 90,00-95,000 costlier than the corresponding petrol variants. It is yet to be seen which variants will be offered with the CNG powertrain.

New Maruti Swift CNG: efficiency

The new Swift boasts a 24.80kpl fuel efficiency figure with the manual gearbox, and a class-leading 25.75kpl with the automatic transmission. The Swift CNG is expected to offer a mileage of over 32km/kg. Its rivals Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago are both available with CNG options.

