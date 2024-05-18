Top bikes under 2.5 lakhs that are powerful yet value for money

In India, the motorcycle market is quite booming and manufacturers are launching their product every now and then. However, there was a void when it came to value for money performance motorcycles. If you are looking for some powerful yet value for money motorcycle under Rs 2.5 lakh there are some options available in the Indian market. The introduction of Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has added more option for the buyers who are planning for a powerful bike which also has a value for money tag.

If you are planning for a good motorcycle that offers raw power, is fast on the road and is value for money there are few that can be suggested. Starting from Triumph Speed 400 to KTM 250 Duke we have listed out some popular choices that can be opted by someone who is devoted towards motorcycling. We have set a price cap of Rs 2.5 lakh as something above it might seem to be costly.

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is something which comes to our mind when we mention a value for money powerful bike under Rs 2.5 lakh. Recently, the motorcycle received a price hike and it now costs Rs 2,34,497. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X cost Rs 2,64,496 (which is bit costlier as compared with Speed 400). The Triumph 400cc motorcycles are still more affordable as compared to the KTM’s (which is also manufactured by Bajaj).

A 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine powers the Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle. The engine churns out 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. It is offered with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The features of the bike include full LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire throttle, a switchable traction control system, and dual-channel ABS.

KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke gets a newer update in 2023 and has become more optimized. KTM 250 Duke new model has a 248.7cc motor that produces 31hp at 9,250 rpm and 25Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The bike has an all-new steel trellis frame and an off-set monoshock, a curved swing arm. It runs on new 17-inch alloys, and new brakes.

The 3rd generation of KTM 250 Duke offers ride-by-wire throttle system, a slipper clutch, a quick shifter, a 5-inch LCD display with Bluetooth-enabled and offers turn-by-turn navigation. 2024 KTM 250 Duke will be available in two colours – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. The new generation of 250 Duke is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310 has a value for money is tag and it also offers some variants that get added accessories.

TVS RTR 310 offers the same 312cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is also offered in the Apache RR 310 as well as BMW 310s. The motorcycle offers 35.6hp of peak power and 28.7Nm of maximum torque. The engine on the RTR 310 produces more power and torque figures than its cousins. It is paired with 6-speed gearbox and gets assist-and-slipper clutch too.

RTR 310 gets an aluminum trellis frame that is light-weight and is also present on its faired cousin (RR310). However, the rear subframe is quite different and offers a sharp look at the rear. The suspension setup on the RTR 310 includes upside-down fork at the front and monoshock set-up at the rear. The wheels of the RTR 310 get 17-inch wheels and dual compound radial tyres.

The bike gets horizontal TFT screen of 5.0 inches which is quite different than the RR 310 (which has a vertical TFT screen). Some of the important features on the motorcycle include LED headlight and tail-light, bi-directional quickshifter, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), heated and cooled seats as well as cruise control. The motorcycle starts at Rs 2.43 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.64 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the latest motorcycle in the sub Rs 2.50 lakh segment. The introductory price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is Rs 1.85 lakh. This sounds amazing for someone who is on a tight budget.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a top speed of 154kmph. The Pulsar NS400Z is offered in four attractive colours- Brooklyn Black, Glossy racing Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White. The 373.27cc engine of the Pulsar NS400Z offers 40 PS@8800 rpm and 35 Nm@6500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire technology.

Wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1344mm while the ground clearance is 168mm. The seat height is 807mm while the tank capacity is 12 liters. The kerb weight is 174 kg. When it comes to electronics we get a colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and TBT Navigation. Key features of the instrument cluster include navigation control, music control, lap timer, missed call and SMS notification, brightness control, smartphone battery charge status/ network strength status.