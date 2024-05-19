Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for CM Naveen Patnaik’s second roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will hold his second roadshow in Bhubaneswar City tomorrow to seek votes for his party candidates.

As per the schedule, the BJD president will hold the roadshow from Punama Gate Flyover to near Ekamra Square. In view of this, the Commissionerate Police has issued the following traffic advisory to for the smooth and peaceful roadshow of the Chief Minister.

No vehicles are allowed to ply from Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli to Ekamra Square via BDA, Siripur Square, Sundarpada Hata, Pakhriput Square, Prameya Square, Siripur Chhak, Ganga Nagar Square, Rajendra Vihar near Ekamra Square on 20.05.2024 from 4 PM to till the end of road show.

Vehicles are not allowed to ply from Khandagiri Square towards Jagamara Square and from Delta Square towards City Women’s College Square on 20.05.2024 from 4 PMto till the end of roadshow.

Vehicles coming from lane/by –lane are not allowed to avail the above mentioned morads from Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli to Ekamra Square on the above date and time.

Meanwhile, the city police has requested the people to plan their route accordingly.