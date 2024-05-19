Singapore records over 25,000 new Covid cases within week, people advised to wear masks

Singapore: A new wave of Covid-19 has hit Singapore as the country recorded over 25,000 cases within a week. Following the surge of covid cases, the health minister Ong Ye Kung has advised to wear masks again.

Sharing about the minister’s statement, The Straits Times newspaper quoted, “We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising. So, I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June.”

As per the reports given by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore, nearly 25,900 cases were recorded in the week of May 5 to 11, compared to 13,700 cases in the previous week.

Reportedly, the average daily Covid-19 hospitalizations rose to about 250 from 181 the week before. The MOH said that to protect hospital bed capacity, public hospitals have been asked to reduce their non-urgent elective surgery cases and move suitable patients to transitional care facilities or back home through Mobile Inpatient Care@Home, an alternative inpatient care delivery model that offers clinically suitable patients the option of being quarantined in their own homes instead of a hospital ward.

The heath minister has further urged those who are at greatest risk of severe disease, including individuals aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities, to receive an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they have not done so in the last 12 months.