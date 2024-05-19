SPG Commandos review security arrangement for PM Modi’s roadshow in Puri, 63 platoons of police force to be deployed

Puri: The Special Protection Group (SPG) Commandos today reviewed security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Puri tomorrow.

The SPG reviewed security arrangement on the Grand Road of Puri, the venue of Modi’s roadshow, in the presence of Puri district police officials and senior police officers and local administration.

According to reports, the security arrangement will be done as per the BLUEBOOK rules and a total of 63 platoons of police force to be deployed in the temple city to provide security to the PM. Besides, 3 Commandants, 42 Police Inspectors, 109 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU) will be deployed.

The entire roadshow area will be cordoned off by dog and bomb squads, declared no-fly zone and sanitized ahead of the roadshow of the Prime Minister.

Suspecting lakhs of party workers leaders, temporary barricades have been erected on both sides of the Grand Road.

It is to be noted here that Modi will land in Bhubaneswar this evening and hold meeting with state BJP leaders at the party office and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan. Tomorrow, he will visit Puri Jagannath Temple to offer prayers before holding a road show. Later, he will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack and seek votes for the party candidates.