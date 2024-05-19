Meal linked to mind: Avoid these foods to feel happier

Our diet majorly influences our mental health. The foods we eat affect our brain functioning, neurotransmitter production, and overall mood. Meanwhile, some food can impact on brain function, hormone levels, and nutrient balance. These are:

Sugary Foods and Drinks

Excessive sugar intake can lead to blood sugar spikes and drops, causing mood swings, irritability, and fatigue. It also disrupts the balance of brain chemicals. Avoid eating and drinking sugary things.

Processed Foods

Processed foods contain additives, preservatives and unhealthy fats. These can lead to inflammation and negatively affect brain function. It would be better if you opt for whole, unprocessed foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.

Trans Fats

Trans fats are linked to inflammation and can interfere with the production of omega-3 fatty acids. This acid is crucial for brain health. Use healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado, and nuts in place of foods that have trans-fat.

Artificial Sweeteners

Some artificial sweeteners can negatively affect mood and mental function by altering the gut-brain axis and neurotransmitter levels.

Refines Carbohydrates

Foods like white bread, pastries, and white rice can cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar. Rapid spike and drops in blood sugar can lead to mood instability and energy crashes. It would be better if you choose whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat bread.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a depressant that can hamper sleep cycle, dehydrate the body, and impair neurotransmitter function, leading to increased anxiety and depression. Opt for non-alcoholic beverages.

High-sodium foods

Excessive sodium intake can lead to dehydration and high blood pressure. These are associated with increased stress and anxiety levels. Use herbs and spices to flavour food instead of salt and choose low-sodium options to boost your mental health.

Caffeine

More than required caffeine intake can lead to anxiety, restlessness, and sleep disturbances. This can negatively impact mood. Drink herbal teas, decaffeinated coffee, or water infused with fruits and herbs to keep your mood good.

Fried Foods

Fried foods are often considered as highly unhealthy as they can lead to inflammation, which is linked to depression and other mood disorder. Eat foods which are made using healthy cooking methods and oils, like olive oil or avocado oil.

