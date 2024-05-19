Monsoon makes onset over Nicobar Islands, likely to arrive in Kerala by May 31

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Taking to its X handle, the IMD said, “The strength of Westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels (upto 3 km) has increased and is about 20 knots. The southwesterly winds prevail up to the height of 4.5 km above mean sea level over the region. With increase in cloudiness, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation(OLR) over the area is <200 watts/meter2There has been widespread rainfall over Nicobar Islands during past 24 hours.”

“Considering all the above satisfied conditions, Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today, the 19th May, 2024. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 5°N/75°E, 6°N/80°E, 7°N/85°E, Nancowry and 10°N/100°E,” it added.

The weather department has predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31, with a model error of ± 4 days.

It is to be noted here that the Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1.

