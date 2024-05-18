BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to be head coach of Team India, might replace Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached former star cricketer Gautam Gambhir to be head coach of the senior men’s team. Reportedly, the iconic cricketer and mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL is set to replace present head coach Rahul Dravid.

Notably, Gautam Gambhir showcased his cricketing talent for team India from 2003 to 2016. The cricketer turned politician recently said that he wanted to focus more on his sports. This can be termed as his interest for becoming the head coach of Team India.

As Rahul Dravid’s tenure is set to end, the BCCI has invited application for the position of head coach in men’s national team. The new tenure will begin from July 1st and will continue till December 31, 2027. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the application is May 27th.

Meanwhile, team India is gearing up for the ICC t20 Men’s World Cup presently while, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The tournament is set to start on June 2 and will conclude on June 29th. The warm-up matches are scheduled from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and Trinidad and Tobago.

The venues for the warm-up matches include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, a total of 17 teams play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.