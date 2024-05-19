Odisha SRC puts district collectors on alert over low pressure area

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today put the district collectors on alert for possible low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The SRC issued an advisory which read, “As per the mid-day weather bulletin issued by IMD at 1330 hours today, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd may. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal around 24th May, 2024.”

“Light to moderate rain, thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha,” it added.

“The system may be closely watched and monitored and the district administration be alert and in kept in readiness to meet any eventuality,” it added.