Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for TES 52 vacancies, Apply online Now!

The Indian Army has announced notification for 52nd Technical Entry Scheme (TES) course. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online at the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registrations began on May 13 and will continue till June 13.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Application Starting Date: May 13, 2024

Application Closing Date: June 13, 2024

Age Limit:

Candidate must be born between January 2, 2007 and January 1, 2008.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have attain a minimum of 60% in their Class 12 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and have also taken the JEE (Mains) 2024 exam.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Search the “online application” tab on the homepage.

Provide your basic information and upload the required documents such as your photo, signature, and ID proof. Ensure all details are accurate.

Submit it and pay the application fees.

Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.