When was the first dosa made? Know the history of this South Indian delicacy

When was the first dosa made?

We all crave freshly made dosa from time to time. Whether we make it ourselves for a quick breakfast or have it at a restaurant for dinner, the mouth-watering dish always satisfies the soul and the belly.

Background

Spelled as dosa, dosai, or dosay, the South Indian delicacy has a very confusing history. Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka claim that dosa has its origins in their state. Let’s take a closer look at what they have to say.

Food historian KT Achaya claims that it has been a part of Tamil culture since 1st century CE. In his book ‘the story of our food’, he has written that dosa originated within the borders of ancient Tamil territory that consisted of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep Islands, and parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, another food historian named P Thankappan Nair has stated that it was created in Udupi town in Karnataka. This is probably why many dosa restaurants all over India have ‘Udupi’ in their name.

‘Dosa’ in ancient Royal menu

King Someshvara III of the Chalukya Dynasty who ruled Karnataka around 11th century CE, has a recipe for dosa written in his book ‘Manasollasa’.

The popular legend on ‘Dosa’ origin

While we cannot confirm where it was first was made, there is a legend that suggests that dosa might have been created by a Brahmin cook from Udupi. Brahmins are not allowed to consume alcohol and back in the day it was unavailable to them. But this particular Brahmin cook was determined to drink alcohol and escape the shackles of his faith.

He tried to make alcohol by fermenting rice, but failed miserably and ended up creating a rice batter. When he poured the batter on to a hot pan and spread it, the world’s first dosa was created.

‘Dosa’ originates from sin!

His fellow Brahmins accused him of committing ‘dosha’ or ‘sin’, and that is how the delicacy got its name.

Whether it originated from Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, we can all agree that we do not care about the history when there is a hot plate of dosa sitting in front of us waiting to be devoured.