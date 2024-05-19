Family drama on street! Boy’s mom confronts his girlfriend while waiting outside his house, Watch

A video of a boy’s mother confronting his girlfriend and alleging that she is cheating her son in front of their house is going viral over the internet leaving netizens amazed.

As per the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, the cause of the conflict appears to be the girlfriend’s attempt to meet other boys. The boy’s mom is seen confronting her while, the young lady denies to the accusation. The situation turns a bit ugly when the older woman take her scooty keys.

After being shared on X, the video has garnered over 8.33 lakh views while thousands of users have liked the clip. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Kalesh b/w a Girl and her Boyfriend’s Mom (Girl called her Boyfriend to meet him but Got Caught by his Mom Instead).”

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Ye kalesh mast hai. Lekin suna hai ek “Hi-Profile” kalesh release hone wala hai dilli mein CCTV ke liye police jayegi…aap bhi post karna blickbuster jayega mast.” Another person wrote, “Papa ki pari ko pakad liya aaj toh.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Kalesh b/w Saas-Bahu.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Apni Hone wali Bahu ka Swagat aunty ne kuch is tarah kiya !! Mhare chhore ki zindgi kharab kar di !!.” A fifth person wrote, “How funny from far away.” Another user said, “Please keep us updated about this particular case brother”