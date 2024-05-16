Sundergarh: Ordeal of a child and his 70-yr-old widow grandmother, watch

Sundergarh: A child and his grandmother from Sundergarh district of Odisha have become helpless following family tragedy. They have struggled a lot after death of the child’s parents. This poor duo are now living a miserable life due to poverty. The villagers have sought help from the government. The incident is from the Bajpayee Nagar of Remanda village under Tangarpali Block of Sundergarh. This ordeal will bring tears to the eyes.

As per the neighbours, the child’s mother gave birth to him, but did not fulfill her duty. She abandoned this cute child halfway, and eloped with a man.

Meanwhile, barely one year after his mother ran away, his father became ill and passed away. Yet, this was not the end. Three weeks after his father’s death, the old grandfather also passed away.

Meet Ranjan, the helpless kid. Before he could know what grief was, a mountain of grief fell upon him. And now, her septuagenarian grandmother is his only hope. But, for how long this 70 year old woman will live.

It was a small happy family of Prem Majhi with his wife and a young son and a daughter, old father and mother. Although they did not have any land as their own, the couple were working in others house and earning. Then in 2021, a dark cloud came over the fate of this family.

After Prem’s wife Rima Majhi fell in love with a man and left the house with him, it was a disaster. On November 1, 2021, she took the little girl and eloped with the man, her boyfriend.

Later, the family searched for her for one year but in vain. Following the lady’s departure from home, Prem was completely broken. Accordingly, he fell ill and finally died on November 11, 2022 due to chronic illness.

Now, Prem’s father was devastated following departure of his daughter-in-law from home and the death of his son. And on December 6th of that year, he also passed away.

Ranjan, Prem’s younger son is now living with his 70 year old grandmother. His grandmother is the only hope and the guardian of him. Despite her old age, she cooks food for both of them.

She is getting old age allowance. Her allowance and 5 kilos of rice per month are the only assent to support both of them. Meanwhile, she has enrolled Ranjan in the nearby school. He is studying in 6th standard. But due to poverty, he may have to stop studies at any time. While the grandmother is suffering from old age related diseases and may not live long. The matter of concern now is that after her death who will feed the young child and build his future.

This grandmother and grandson are in the grip of poverty. Both have become the support for each other. They are facing many difficulties. The people of the village have requested the government to provide them with some help and take some steps regarding the future of the child.

Watch the video here: